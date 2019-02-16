  • WARM WELCOME: Temperatures to remain warm across Central Florida this weekend

    By: Kassandra Crimi , James Tutten

    Updated:

    Temperatures will remain warm and above what’s normal around Central Florida for this time of the year.

    If you like the warm temperatures, you’re going to love the next couple of days.

    Expect highs to climb 5 to 7 degrees above normal, with readings in the upper 70s and 80s.

    It gets even warmer Sunday, with highs climbing into the 80s.

    Most of Central Florida will see partly cloudy skies as a cold front stalls to the north of the state.

    No rain is expected over the weekend.

    Southwest winds reached 14 to 15 mph Saturday afternoon.

    It’s looking like a perfect forecast for the Daytona 500 on Sunday, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures near 80 degrees.

    Temperatures are expected to be in the 80s for Central Florida next week.

     

     

