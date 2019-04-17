0 Warming, more humid; chance for severe storms Friday

Temperatures across Central Florida are warming nicely. Humidity is also increasing with the winds from the east-southeast.

Clouds are starting to increase their coverage in Central Florida; still make sure to use that sunscreen if you are planning on doing activities outdoors, even for a few minutes. The sun’s angle this time of the year keeps the ultraviolet rays strong. Clouds will try to hold off the temperatures from reaching the 90s this Wednesday afternoon. Most of Central Florida will stay between 86 to 88 degrees.

Winds along the east central coast of Florida

Overall, tonight will remain rain-free, with low temperatures in the mid-60s.

By Thursday, the winds will be from the south, allowing the temperatures to reach 90 degrees in Orlando. With plenty of moisture, the heat will ignite showers and isolated thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon through the evening.

Weather starts to change. Warming & more humid before the next front moves in Friday. Chance for showers and severe storms Friday afternoon, including the possibility of damaging winds, and tornado development. https://t.co/wXRIplit5O #StormAlert9 pic.twitter.com/vGS809oCxV — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) April 17, 2019

By Friday, the front will be approaching Central Florida and the rain and storm coverage ramps up to 90 percent across the region. We are closely monitoring the evolution of this system for the probability of severe weather.

Most models show scattered showers in the area during Friday morning, then a line of heavier showers and storms arriving after 2 p.m. and slowly crossing Central Florida through the afternoon. A few showers still possible through the evening hours Friday.



A slight chance for severe weather threatens the northern half of Florida through the Carolinas to Virginia. In Central Florida, scattered severe storms are possible, with some damaging gusts and isolated tornadoes developing.

After the front passes, the weather will be magnificent. Expect temperatures in the mid- to upper 70s this upcoming weekend and lots of sunshine. Nights will be crisp, with low temperatures a bit chilly in the low to mid-50s.

Strong to severe storms are possible on Friday. Please stay alert! Thank you. pic.twitter.com/HPdZa3Bqrz — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) April 17, 2019

TRAVELING? ANOTHER ROUND OF SEVERE WEATHER

The same system that will bring the cold front to Central Florida by the end of the week promises to produce another round of severe weather across much of the Central U.S. From western Illinois through most of Texas, there is at least a slight change for severe weather, including the risk of damaging winds, hail and possibility of tornadoes Wednesday afternoon. This system will be moving east through the end of the workweek and could potentially move the severe weather with it across the eastern U.S. by Friday. You can monitor closely the weather conditions wherever you go across the U.S. using our free WFTV Weather app.

We will continue to update our forecast and fine tune the timing of storms and threats.

Certified meteorologist Brian Shields will be live starting at noon on Channel 9 with the latest timing and threats for Friday.

