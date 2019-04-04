0 Warming up! Sticky, storms arrive to end week

The weather will remain mostly stable Thursday but an upper level system arrives Friday, producing storms during Friday afternoon. Temperatures will remain warm, in the upper 80s, and humid during the weekend.

High temperatures Thursday will be close to the low to mid-80s under partly cloudy skies. The winds will shift from the south by Thursday evening, keeping the lows between 61 and 65 degrees Fahrenheit.

With the clouds from the south and the upper level storm system coming in, the clouds will be building during the early morning hours Friday. By noon a few scattered showers will be popping across Central Florida and more storm coverage during the afternoon. The upper level low pressure and the sea breeze will develop afternoon thunderstorms. We do not anticipate severe weather, but there could be lightning with any thunderstorms that develop. Luckily, this system is moving fast. The storms that develop will be passing quickly from the northwest to the southeast, and by 6 p.m. will be mainly focused along coastal Brevard County.

THE WEEKEND FORECAST

It will be a hot weekend across Central Florida. Temperatures will run 8 to 10 degrees above average for this time of the year. Due to the warm temperatures, the sea breeze could develop scattered afternoon thunderstorms, mainly inland. About 20 percent of Central Florida could receive measurable rain.

It will be a nice weekend for the beach, but if you have plans on going in the water, make sure to swim near a lifeguard. There is a moderate risk of rip currents through the weekend.

