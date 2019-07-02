0 WATCH REPLAY: South American total solar eclipse

The first total solar eclipse since 2017 occured Tuesday afternoon, this time for parts of South America.

The astronomical event wasseen in parts of Chile and Argentina and from a boat along the path of totality in the southern Pacific Ocean.

The path of totality was about 100 miles wide and it will first hit totality in La Serena, Chile, at 4:39 p.m. on Tuesday. La Serena is a city with a population of about 200,000, located about 250 miles north of Santiago, Chile’s capital.

The total eclipse traveled across narrow Chile, crossing over Argentina and barely missing Argentina’s capital, Buenos Aires, by about 50 miles. Since it is winter in the Southern Hemisphere, sunset is earlier, and the sun was close to the horizon once it came close to the east coast of Argentina. The total solar eclipse ended at 5:40 p.m.

South America gets lucky with TWO total solar eclipses in TWO years. After tomorrow's total solar eclipse, the very next one also occurs in South America, again crossing over Chile and Argentina! Here's a comparison of both paths of totality. pic.twitter.com/JtEB6txATp — National Eclipse (@NationalEclipse) July 1, 2019

JUST A REMINDER: During a total solar eclipse, the moon blocks the sun, turning the day to night, at least for a few minutes.

This was the first total solar eclipse since the one experienced across the nation in Aug. 21, 2017. Known as the Great American Eclipse, the last solar eclipse crossed the entire U.S., entering on Pacific coast and exiting through the Carolinas.

On that date, Central Florida was not in the path of totality, but we did experience a partial solar eclipse that stopped the city shortly after 2 p.m. What a day!

On average, a total solar eclipse happens at a specific location every 360 years. It’s a different experience in every location. If you missed Tuesday's eclipse, you can replay our stream below.

For future reference; the next total eclipse that will be visible in the U.S. will happen on April 8, 2024 it will be visible from Texas to the North East.



NOTA EN ESPAÑOL

Ocurrió el primer eclipse total de sol desde 2017, esta vez en Sudamérica.

El fenómeno astronómico se vió en partes de Chile y Argentina y si se encontraba en un bote a lo largo del camino de la totalidad en el Océano Pacífico sur.

La totalidad fue por una distancia de aproximadamente 100 millas de ancho y entrando primero cerca de La Serena, Chile, a las 4:39 p.m. el martes. La Serena es una ciudad con una población de aproximadamente 200,000 habitantes, ubicada a unas 250 millas al norte de Santiago, la capital de Chile.

El eclipse total viajó a lo largo del estrecho país de Chile, cruzando Argentina y la totalidad pasó a unas 50 millas al sur de la capital de Argentina, Buenos Aires. En Buenos Aires, se obscureció un 99 por ciento. Dado que es invierno en el hemisferio sur, la puesta del sol es más temprana y el sol estuvo cerca del horizonte una vez que se acercaba a la costa este de Argentina. El eclipse solar total terminó a las 5:40 p.m.

SOLO UN RECORDATORIO: Durante un eclipse total de sol, la luna bloquea el sol, convirtiendo el día en noche, al menos durante unos minutos.

Este fue el primer eclipse total de sol desde que el que cruzó por todo Estados Unidos el 21 de agosto de 2017. Conocido como el Gran Eclipse Americano, el último eclipse solar cruzó a través de los EE. UU., entrando en la costa del Pacífico y saliendo por las Carolinas.

En esa fecha, la Florida Central no estaba en el camino de la totalidad, pero experimentamos un eclipse solar parcial que detuvo la ciudad poco después de las 2 p.m. ¡Que día!

En promedio, un eclipse solar total ocurre en un lugar específico cada 360 años. Es una experiencia diferente en cada lugar. Afortunadamente, si no pudo verlo, puede ver nuestra trasmision aquí.

El próximo eclipse total que será visible en los EE. UU. se realizará el 8 de abril de 2024 y será visible desde Texas hasta el Noreste.

Este video lo preparé para el #EclipseSolarTotal (2017).

Hoy el #eclipse será visto en #Chile #Argentina ¡deben protegerse los ojos! Aquí algunas sugerencias y explicación de lo que pasa durante un eclipse solar. #EclipseSolar2019https://t.co/uWjzvDSs4r https://t.co/oNC8guRAQ1 — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) July 2, 2019

