0 Afternoon storms to bring higher flood threat to Central Florida

It's been a waterlogged week across Central Florida and it's not drying out just yet.

Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said Thursday's forecast calls for even more rain and storms starting with scattered showers in the morning, mostly out west, and building into more intense afternoon storms.

The rain chances remain high at 70 percent, while the high temperature stays moderate at 90.

As more and more rain moves in, the main threat will continue to be flooding across Central Florida. Some areas, especially over east Orange County, have received over 6 inches of rain in the last two days with other generous rainfall in surrounding areas.

Make sure to stay aware where storms are moving and how the might affect your commute as you may encounter some flooded streets.

The rain caused headaches for many drivers around Central Florida Wednesday. The intersection at Ensenada Drive and El Prado Avenue in Orange County saw six cars get stuck in flooding waters with nine people having to be rescued from their vehicles.

If you encounter a flooded street, please make sure to take al alternate route. Water may be deeper than expected. Only 6 inches of rain can cause a car to stall.

Scattered showers will likely develop before noon Thursday, moving from west to east. Afternoon storms will build as the day's heating ramps up, with some storms will be slow movers, triggering flood advisories.

The rest of the week is expected to be wet and hot, with the rain chances lowering to 50% by the weekend.

