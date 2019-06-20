  • Week-long storms bring hotter, drier days ahead in Central Florida

    By: Kelly Healey , Brian Shields

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - It’s going to be drier and hotter Thursday across Central Florida.

     

    “After a stormy early week pattern, we’ll have a much quieter end of the week,” Severe Weather Center meteorologist Brian Shields said.

     

    The average high temperature will be 93 degrees, with a 30% chance of a few storms.

     

    The forecast for Thursday night is mostly clear with an average low temperature of 75 degrees.

     

    “Today, the rain chance is way down: only a 30% chance of a pop-up storm. But, there is always a trade-off with the weather; as we dry out, we’ll heat up. The mid-90s return this weekend,” Shields said.

     

    If you are heading to the beach, the rip tides are at low risk. Remember to use sunscreen and drink plenty of water.

     

    Check your 5-day weather forecast below:


     

     

