Temperatures are on the increase for Saturday, highs reaching the upper 80s as the winds will be mainly from the southwest. It will also feel muggy and there is a slight chance for some light coastal passing showers.
The wind shift is due to the approaching cold front which is forecast to bring a round of heavy showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some of these thunderstorms may turn severe in the afternoon. The storms will be moving from west to east and may start after 2 p.m., entering our western counties.
The main threat with these storms is mainly damaging winds exceeding 50 mph and there is the chance for an isolated tornado to develop. Storms will likely last through the evening and wind down by midnight.
Models, as of Friday, are showing rainfall totals above 4 inches in some locations. General rainfall amounts between two to three inches across Central Florida. This could be the amounts we need to finally kick the moderate drought conditions affecting Orange and Osceola counties.
We will continue to monitor the evolution of this system and bring you the latest on Channel 9 Eyewitness News starting at 4 p.m., on wftv.com/weather.
