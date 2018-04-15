  • Chance for severe weather across Central Florida as front moves through Sunday afternoon

    By: Irene Sans

    Updated:

    Though Saturday brought the heat in Central Florida--with many neighborhoods reaching 90--Sunday is expected to bring strong storms with damaging winds as another front comes through. 

     

    The wind shift is due to the approaching cold front which is forecast to bring a round of heavy showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some of these thunderstorms may turn severe in the afternoon. The storms will be moving from west to east and may start after 2 p.m., entering our western counties.

     

     

     

     

    The main threat with these storms is mainly damaging winds exceeding 50 mph and there is the chance for an isolated tornado to develop. Storms will likely last through the evening and wind down by midnight.

     

    This batch of thunderstorms has the potential to bring an inch or more of needed rain to some parts of Central Florida as it quickly moves through Sunday late in the day.

     

    We will continue to monitor the evolution of this system and bring you the latest on Channel 9 Eyewitness News and on wftv.com/weather. You can get the latest video forecast from our team of six meteorologists on our free WFTV Weather app.

     

