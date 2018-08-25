0 Weekend in Central Florida: Already saturated grounds to receive more rain, storms

The weekend is here, and the weather department did not get the memo. After a week with above-average rain chances, the forecast is the same through most of the weekend. There is a 60 percent chance of storms and showers on Saturday and a 40 to 50 percent chance on Sunday.

On a typical summer day, rain chances are confined to 40 percent of the viewing area. But with the amount of moisture in the atmosphere, more than half of Central Florida will receive storms and showers. Usually, this wouldn't be a big deal, but considering the rainfall we have received already throughout the week, the ground is well-saturated and any additional rainfall could easily produce flooding.

Weather in Center Hill, FL pic.twitter.com/gFr48yeOq0 — Cheryl Chancellor (@ccbeingme) August 24, 2018

This week: How much rain? Exactly where?

It’s been a very wet week across parts of Central Florida. Our Channel 9 weather station in Downtown Orlando received 9.44 inches of rain in the last seven days, and 56.29 inches of rain since Jan. 1. The station used for official observation in Orlando, which is located at Orlando International Airport, has received only 1.43 inches of rainfall in the last seven days and only 37.42 inches since Jan. 1.



Melbourne has received 1.14 inches of rain in the last seven days and 30.25 inches since Jan. 1.

Daytona Beach has received 0.51 inches in the last seven days and 47.59 inches since Jan. 1.

Big differences in rainfall across Central Florida, even within Orlando!



At @MCO (thru 4p.m. 8/24)

Last 7 days: 1.43 inches

YTD: 37.42 inches

Last 365 days:56.8 inches



At @WFTV, the YTD rainfall almost doubled, almost 9x more in the last 7 days! pic.twitter.com/ZMb7kXfuEl — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) August 24, 2018

Forecast for Saturday:

Storms will develop around noon after the sea breeze kicks in. Some of these storms could develop between a quarter inch of rain across coastal areas to about 2 inches in some inland zones. In isolated areas, where storms linger longer, rainfall could reach 3 inches. Areas prone to flooding or areas that have already received plenty of rain this week could experience flooding. Make sure to avoid flooded roadways. Remember: Turn around; don’t drown. Showers and storms will be mainly moving from the east-southeast.

Forecast for Sunday:

A slot of drier air could filter in on Sunday afternoon and knock rain coverage down to 40 percent at best. The movement of storms will be mainly from the east. There could be some showers on the coast earlier in the day. These showers and embedded storms will be moving inland. Again, some storms could settle for a bit longer over some areas, producing isolated rain reaching 2 inches.

Don’t drive through flooded streets! pic.twitter.com/ikKBJrP4BA — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) August 24, 2018

Temperatures will continue to be hot, starting in the mid-70s around sunrise and rising to the low 90s in the afternoon. Heat indices will reach the mid- to upper 90s across Central Florida. Stay hydrated.

