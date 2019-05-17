Weekend weather forecast; chance for tropical development in Atlantic

The weather will be nice this weekend across Central Florida. A high-pressure system in place will inhibit the chance for significant storms. The winds will be from the east, increasing the chance for rip currents. Make sure to swim near a lifeguard if you go in the water.
High temperatures will be in the 90s, and lows will be between 68 and 70 degrees. The weather forecast remains rain-free through the beginning of next week. On average, the rainy season starts at the end of May, but an official start is not known until several conditions are present.
The tropics
With less than two weeks to go until the official start of the hurricane season on June 1, there is an area of low pressure that the National Hurricane Center has given a 30% chance for development within the next five days.
The disturbance is located southwest of Bermuda. It is forecast to move away from Florida and the United States, staying over water. It does not represent a threat to Florida.
Winds along the east central coast of Florida
