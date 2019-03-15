0 Weekend weather forecast: strong front arrives, clouds linger, rain chance

This will be the first weekend of spring break for many kids in Central Florida and there are lots of events going on, don’t let the rain or the cooler temperatures catch you off-guard.

A strong cold front will be making its way down through Florida this weekend, but the clouds will linger even after the cold front passes our area.

Friday’s Forecast

Very warm day to end the week. Temperatures will be 10-15 degrees above normal, reaching the mid- to upper 80s in the afternoon. A high-pressure system, in the upper levels of the atmosphere, is causing sinking air across Central Florida and this means warmer temperatures. Closer to the surface, another high-pressure system located to our southeast will continue to provide south-southeasterly winds at about 5 mph inland, and up to 12 mph along the coast.

The sea breeze is likely to develop after noon and develop light showers in the afternoon inland. Overall, any showers that develop in the afternoon will be short-lived because of the upper high-level system that will suppress the rain activity.

If you are planning to head to the beach for a swim, make sure to stay near a lifeguard. There is a moderate risk for rip currents Friday afternoon.

Saturday’s Forecast

The front will pass during the morning hours. Clouds will begin to build front the early morning hours and stay put through the weekend. A few scattered showers are likely to develop through the day, becoming more numerous during the evening hours through Sunday night.

Highs on Saturday will reach the upper 70s. As the cooler air dips in, temperatures overnight will drop to the low 60s by sunrise Sunday morning.

Sunday’s Forecast

Numerous showers during the early morning and throughout the afternoon Sunday could produce around 1 inch accumulations and some areas slightly higher amounts where rain becomes more persistent. It will be a cloudy day, with temperatures struggling to reach the low 70s in the afternoon and the winds from the north-northeast between 5 to 10 mph.

Next week’s forecast

The chance for some isolated showers will stay in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday. In fact, the clouds will still linger through most of the day Monday. The morning will be chilly, Central Florida waking up to temperatures in the upper 50s and the clouds staying put through most of the afternoon will keep keep the high temperatures in the low 70s. About 30 percent of Central Florida should receive measurable rain Monday.

