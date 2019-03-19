Rain became more widespread overnight into Tuesday morning. Showers will continue throughout the day, tapering off during the evening.
During the afternoon the showers will try to move north, but the winds coming from the north will keep the showers mainly over Orange, Osceola, Brevard. Some showers might make it to Seminole County sporadically. The rain bands will continue to move from the west-southwest, as the upper level disturbance moves closer and over Florida through the afternoon.
Highest rainfall will be focused south of Orlando. Osceola and Brevard counties could receive up to 1 inch of widespread rain, some areas slightly higher amounts. High temperatures will remain cool, only reaching the mid- to upper 60s.
While I don't expect any heavy rain, persistent showers through the day will bring some healthy rain totals to our central and southern areas. pic.twitter.com/JYretPqY2m— Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) March 19, 2019
Hazaradous seas
Strong winds will be affecting local and offshore waters. There is a small craft advisory in effect for all local and offshore waters, seas between 5 to 7 feet. The winds will be from the north at about 20 knots. The small craft advisory will be in effect until at least Wednesday afternoon.
High surf advisories are in effect along Flagler County beaches to the north. With the winds shifting from the east, there is a high risk of rip currents along the east Central Florida beaches through sunset. Coastal Flagler County could experience some flooding, especially in low-lying areas near the shore during high tides.
The sun returns
The sun will return on Wednesday. Highs will remain comfortable and below average, in the low 70s. Lows will be between the mid- to upper 50s. A high pressure system will keep the sun shining through the week into the weekend, temperatures around average for this time of the year in the upper 70s.
