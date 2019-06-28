0 Wet commute: Storms brewing across Central Florida

The return of afternoon storms means slightly cooler temperatures across Central Florida on Friday and throughout the weekend. Storms will ramp up in coverage this weekend with the arrival of an easterly wave, tropical moisture, that will aid the development of widespread storms

Across Central Florida the temperatures will be seasonably hot, reaching the low 90s. The sea breeze will likely ignite Friday afternoon thunderstorms, which will last until shortly after sunset.

#StormAlert9: Most of #CentralFlorida steps into the 90s. But there're storms brewing that will hold temps. It's muggy, but at least it doesn't feel like in the 100s

THE WEEKEND FORECAST

Clouds will sharply increase Saturday morning with moisture arriving courtesy of an easterly wave that will be crossing South Florida. Expect moisture levels to increase instability across Central Florida, rain and storm chances will be high for Saturday afternoon into the evening. Rainfall could reach 2 inches, especially across southern Brevard, Osceola and Polk counties. From Orange County northward, rainfall will be generally around 1 inch. Some areas could receive slightly higher amounts, depending on where the storms become more persistent.

Storms will linger through Sunday. Around 50 to 60 percent of Central Florida is expected to receive measurable rain. Lightning, gusty winds and torrential rain are the main threat Sunday. Some spots could also receive 1-2 inches of rain.

High temperatures during the weekend will be closer to average, seasonably hot, in the low 90s and lows in the mid-70s. It will feel muggy. Heat indices will make the temperatures feel as if they were in the mid-90s, but some of the storms will bring some 'rain-cooling' relief momentarily.

Central Florida: It’s hot, we know. But why isn’t there an official warning?

Catch up on your full five-day forecast below:

