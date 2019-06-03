Wet weather returns: Rain chances increasing across Central Florida

Rain is back in the forecast across Central Florida this week.
After an extended dry spell for much of the area, Channel 9 meteorologist Rusty McCranie said rain chances are rising across Central Florida starting on Monday.
Related Headlines
“It’s nice to be talking about a wetter pattern ahead across Central Florida,” he said.
>>>Click/tap here to download the WFTV weather app<<<
Monday’s forecast calls for a warm start with hot and muggy conditions during the afternoon.
McCranie said there’s a 30-percent chance of rain on Monday, with that percentage sticking around through Friday.
He said highs are expected to stay in the mid-90s.
Check your full five-day forecast below:
Watch Eyewitness News This Morning for your latest weather forecast.
Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:
- Chief meteorologist Tom Terry
- Brian Shields
- Irene Sans
- Kassandra Crimi
- George Waldenberger
- Rusty McCranie
EYE ON THE TROPICS: We continue to monitor this area of disturbed weather in the SW Gulf of Mexico.— Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) June 3, 2019
60% chance of development in the next 5 days as it slowly moves NW.
No threat to Florida. pic.twitter.com/d8Y14issmZ
Beautiful first light at Port Canaveral this morning as a cruise ship rolls into port.— Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) June 3, 2019
Warm and dry start, but storms chances will improve this afternoon.
I'm tracking that for you on @WFTV until 7am and on @WRDQ27 from 7-9am. See you there! pic.twitter.com/Qx7K1AX4Nz
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}