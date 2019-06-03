  • Wet weather returns: Rain chances increasing across Central Florida

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Rain is back in the forecast across Central Florida this week.

    After an extended dry spell for much of the area, Channel 9 meteorologist Rusty McCranie said rain chances are rising across Central Florida starting on Monday.

    “It’s nice to be talking about a wetter pattern ahead across Central Florida,” he said.

    Monday’s forecast calls for a warm start with hot and muggy conditions during the afternoon.

    McCranie said there’s a 30-percent chance of rain on Monday, with that percentage sticking around through Friday.

    He said highs are expected to stay in the mid-90s.

    Check your full five-day forecast below:

