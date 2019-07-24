  • Wet Wednesday: 70 percent chance of storms across Central Florida

    By: Sarah Wilson , Irene Sans

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Don’t forget to grab your umbrella, Wednesday’s forecast calls for a soggy afternoon across Central Florida.

    Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said there’s a 70 percent chance of rain on Wednesday making for a wet afternoon across the area.

    Shields said the forecast calls for the greatest chance of storms around 4 p.m.

    The increased chance of rain is set to keep temperatures lower, with the high only forecast to reach 90 degrees.

    Shields said Thursday’s forecast will be mimic Wednesday with a 70 percent chance of rain and high around 90.

    Eye on the Tropics

    The same cold front that will increase storm chances across the southeast U.S., including us here in Central Florida, could leave enough energy behind over the Gulf of Mexico to develop a tropical disturbance. The National Hurricane Center is giving a 20 percent chance for tropical development over the northern region of the Gulf of Mexico during the next five days. 

    We will continue to monitor the evolution of this front and keep a close eye on any disturbance that might develop. 

    2019 Atlantic season names

