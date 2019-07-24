Wet Wednesday: 70 percent chance of storms across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Don’t forget to grab your umbrella, Wednesday’s forecast calls for a soggy afternoon across Central Florida.
Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said there’s a 70 percent chance of rain on Wednesday making for a wet afternoon across the area.
Related Headlines
-
NOAA releases 2019 hurricane season forecast; near-average outlook
-
Hurricane evacuation: Helpful apps for finding gas, hotel rooms, traffic routes
-
Climate Science Special Report released; key findings of Earth's health
-
PHOTO GALLERY: Looking back at hurricane damage
-
'NO SCAM' price gouging app launched to help Floridians report violations
Shields said the forecast calls for the greatest chance of storms around 4 p.m.
Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD | Live updates on Eyewitness News
The increased chance of rain is set to keep temperatures lower, with the high only forecast to reach 90 degrees.
Shields said Thursday’s forecast will be mimic Wednesday with a 70 percent chance of rain and high around 90.
Download the WFTV weather app | Hour-by-hour in your city
Eye on the Tropics
The same cold front that will increase storm chances across the southeast U.S., including us here in Central Florida, could leave enough energy behind over the Gulf of Mexico to develop a tropical disturbance. The National Hurricane Center is giving a 20 percent chance for tropical development over the northern region of the Gulf of Mexico during the next five days.
We will continue to monitor the evolution of this front and keep a close eye on any disturbance that might develop.
Catch up on your full five-day forecast below:
Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:
- Chief meteorologist Tom Terry
- Brian Shields
- Irene Sans
- Kassandra Crimi
- George Waldenberger
- Rusty McCranie
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}