  • Wettest day this week: High chance of storms across Central Florida Thursday

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    You thought the past few days were soggy? Just wait, says Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields.

    “It’s going to be our wettest day this week,” Shields said talking about Thursday’s forecast.

    Related Headlines

    Download the WFTV weather app | Hour-by-hour in your city

    Rain chances are increasing Thursday with an 80 percent chance of rain and storms across Central Florida, he said.

    That will bring our high temperature down to just 86.

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    Going into the rest of the week, Shields said rain chances will go down slightly but continue to be active.

    Read: 9 striking facts about lightning

    Check your full five-day weather forecast below:

    Read: Motorcyclist dies after lightning strikes helmet, FHP says

    Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for your latest weather updates.

    Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories