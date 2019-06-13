Wettest day this week: High chance of storms across Central Florida Thursday

You thought the past few days were soggy? Just wait, says Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields.
“It’s going to be our wettest day this week,” Shields said talking about Thursday’s forecast.
Related Headlines
Download the WFTV weather app | Hour-by-hour in your city
Rain chances are increasing Thursday with an 80 percent chance of rain and storms across Central Florida, he said.
That will bring our high temperature down to just 86.
Going into the rest of the week, Shields said rain chances will go down slightly but continue to be active.
Read: 9 striking facts about lightning
Check your full five-day weather forecast below:
Read: Motorcyclist dies after lightning strikes helmet, FHP says
Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for your latest weather updates.
Even WETTER today! Rain and storms are already moving into our western sections. A LOT more to come. I'm tracking this on Channel 9 now. pic.twitter.com/BpfSnugeSC— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) June 13, 2019
Heads up camps & outdoor workers: The rain will have an early start in our western zones. See you on 9! pic.twitter.com/omK1HNGcLF— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) June 13, 2019
HIGH rain chance toay! Very soggy at times. I'm tracking it now, on Channel 9. pic.twitter.com/t15UU7Ldle— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) June 13, 2019
Florida problems! More wet weather today - an even higher chance of rain. See you on 9!⛈🌴 pic.twitter.com/7quN83sjRv— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) June 13, 2019
Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:
- Chief meteorologist Tom Terry
- Brian Shields
- Irene Sans
- Kassandra Crimi
- George Waldenberger
- Rusty McCranie
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}