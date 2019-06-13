0 Wettest day this week: Storms move through Central Florida

You thought the past few days were soggy? Just wait.

It’s going to be our wettest day this week.

Thunderstorms were moving through the region Thursday afternoon, Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry said.

The wetter weather will bring our high temperature down to just 86, Terry said.

Going into the rest of the week, rain chances will go down slightly but continue to be active, Terry said.

Check your full five-day weather forecast below:

Radar is still busy this afternoon! I'm looking at some pretty big changes for 'some' of us tomorrow, see you live on @WFTV pic.twitter.com/SbxUAp81XF — tom terry (@TTerryWFTV) June 13, 2019

Heavy rain a a few lightning strikes moving through Seminole County. pic.twitter.com/v3un4VjX5l — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) June 13, 2019

Healthy storm over New Smyrna Beach. Additional heavy rain and lightning in Deltona and Apopka. These storms will move deeper into Orange and Seminole counties in the the next hour. pic.twitter.com/4EBXrjqt2R — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) June 13, 2019

Storms about ready to roll into The Villages, Fruitland Park and Lessburg.

Heavy rain and lightning already, and once again, storms will become numerous across Central Florida by lunch time. pic.twitter.com/qdWH0pDJZQ — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) June 13, 2019

Even WETTER today! Rain and storms are already moving into our western sections. A LOT more to come. I'm tracking this on Channel 9 now. pic.twitter.com/BpfSnugeSC — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) June 13, 2019

Heads up camps & outdoor workers: The rain will have an early start in our western zones. See you on 9! pic.twitter.com/omK1HNGcLF — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) June 13, 2019

HIGH rain chance toay! Very soggy at times. I'm tracking it now, on Channel 9. pic.twitter.com/t15UU7Ldle — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) June 13, 2019

Florida problems! More wet weather today - an even higher chance of rain. See you on 9!⛈🌴 pic.twitter.com/7quN83sjRv — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) June 13, 2019

