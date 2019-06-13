  • Wettest day this week: Storms move through Central Florida

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    You thought the past few days were soggy? Just wait.

    It’s going to be our wettest day this week.

    Thunderstorms were moving through the region Thursday afternoon, Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry said.

    The wetter weather will bring our high temperature down to just 86, Terry said.

    Going into the rest of the week, rain chances will go down slightly but continue to be active, Terry said.

