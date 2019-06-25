  • Wicked hot: Heat index could reach 111 degrees in parts of Florida

    By: Kelly Healey , Rusty McCranie

    Central Florida residents will feel the humidity hit them Tuesday as they walk out the door.      

    With 96-degree heat as a high temperature in the forecast, residents planning to work outside, or enjoy the outdoors, are advised to drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration and wear sunscreen.

    Although the heat index could reach between 106 and 111 degrees in parts of Florida, there is a 30% chance of rain.

    “It will feel even hotter today as the heat index could reach as high as 106 in some places. But, there will be a few storms very late today as we finally break our dry streak,” Severe Weather Center 9 meteorologist Rusty McCranie said.

    The evening brings the average low temperature to the mid-70s, but the high humidity will make it feel hotter.

    Rain chances increase later in the week, with a 50% chance of storms by Thursday and Friday.

    Beachside conditions: Rip current risk is moderate.

