0 Winds shift: Temps near average, high rain chances ahead

With the winds coming from the east Thursday, the heat indices will not be as hot as recent days.

It was a hot day across Central Florida, but the winds from the east brought a slight relief. The relief comes with more moisture from the Atlantic that will prep the atmosphere, gradually increasing the chance of rain across Central Florida.

Central Florida: It's hot, we know. But why isn't there an official warning?

With the winds shifting from the east, we got a slight relief today. But this means LOTS of moisture coming in from the Atlantic. Expect more storm coverage to finish off the work week & for the weekend. Plan accordingly.



Average highs: Daytona Beach 89, Orlando 91, MLB 90. pic.twitter.com/SBLji8rQbM — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) June 27, 2019

Overnight weather will remain stable, warm and muggy. Low temperatures will drop to the mid- to upper 70s areawide.

Know the difference: Heat exhaustion vs. Heatstroke

For National Lightning Safety Week, here are the daily routine activities that account for most of the recent lightning deaths across the U.S. 'Other' includes chores and checking animals. Note: this doesn't include leisure or work activities. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/RFFXSk4Cje — George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) June 26, 2019

Florida: The big summer chill is coming! It’ll *only* be 90 on Friday!🌴🌴🌴 pic.twitter.com/OHV4C47f2S — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) June 26, 2019

THE WEEKEND FORECAST

More moisture will be available Friday to develop more storms and increase their coverage during the afternoon hours. Just like typical summer afternoon storms, the main threats will be lightning and gusty winds. Temperatures Friday afternoon will be closer to average for this time of the year, still hot, but in the low 90s, with heat indices in the mid-90s.

Partly cloudy overnight Friday, with clouds increasing Saturday morning with a sharp increase in moisture courtesy of an easterly wave that will be crossing South Florida. Expect moisture levels to increase instability across Central Florida, rain and storm chances will be high for

Saturday afternoon into the evening. Rainfall could reach 2 inches, especially across southern Brevard, Osceola and Polk counties. From Orange County northward, rainfall will be, generally, around 1 inch. Some areas could receive slightly higher amounts, depending where the storms become more persistent.

Sunday seems like it will be the wettest day of the weekend. Around 60 to 70 percent of Central Florida is expected to receive measurable rain. Lightning, gusty winds and torrential rain are the main threat Sunday.

We will continue to monitor the situation and bring you the latest on wftv.com, on our weather app and on Eyewitness News. Chief meteorologist Tom Terry is live starting at 4 p.m.

