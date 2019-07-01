Work week kicks off with more heat and humidity across Central Florida

Central Florida is kicking off the work week with heat and humidity.
"It is going to be a really hot week. We’ll be in the mid-90s today through the Fourth of July," Severe Weather Center 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said.
Monday brings an average high temperature of 94 degrees with a 30% chance of isolated afternoon showers.
"The storm chance won’t be quite as high, so that allows the temperatures to warm up further. By late week, including the Fourth of July, the heat index could be as high as 110 degrees in some spots," Shields said.
The evening will be partly cloudy with an average low temperature of 75 degrees.
On the beach side, rip currents are moderate.
As always, remember to drink plenty of water and wear sunscreen.
