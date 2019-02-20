A small Australian mammal has been deemed extinct due to “human-induced climate change.”
The Bramble Cay melomys has not been seen for about 10 years and was first categorized as extinct in 2016. Specifically, scientists said the animals were killed off because of rising sea levels that led to “dramatic habitat loss,” according to a 2016 University of Queensland report.
Related Headlines
-
Central Florida's water demand; drilling to Upper and Lower aquifer levels
-
6 signs of climate change and why it's already here
-
Florida's red-hot February: Valentine's Day goodies, climate
-
Climate change and its impacts: 6 signs it is already here, affecting you too
-
First mammal extinct caused by human-induced climate change
Read: 2018 records: 4th warmest globally; Orlando also ties in top spot
There were several hundred of the small rodent counted on Bramble Cay between Queensland and Papua New Guinea in the 1970s. By 1992, they were considered endangered, CNN reported.
Read more: Florida's winters are warming faster than any other season
A Greens Party senator in Australia blames the extinction on mining and the country’s use of coal, according to CNN.
The University of Connecticut found in 2015 if temperatures rise across the globe, almost 8 percent could become extinct. Australia, New Zealand and South America are at the highest risk, the study concluded.
Climate and allergies
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}