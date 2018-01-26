9 Family Connection has partnered with Heart of Florida United Way to answer questions about qualifications for tax credits that can help families save money.
Trained volunteers are staffing a call center 24/7 to educate families about the qualifications for free tax preparation and up to $6,000 in tax credits.
Related Headlines
David Foote, of Heart of Florida United Way, said volunteers are often asked about Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, a program that offers free tax preparation to those who earn $54,000 or less.
"Seventy percent of all tax filers in this country can file (their) taxes for free," Foote said.
About 50,000 people in Central Florida miss out on a tax refund, he said.
"And that money just sits in Washington," Foote said.
Foote said people can call 211 for a list of sites in Orange, Seminole and Osceola counties where qualified applicants may have their taxes prepared during the next 12 days.
People can contact the call center to learn about the qualifications for the earned income tax credit.
"The earned income tax credit is great because it's a refundable tax credit,” Foote said. “So you can actually get more back in taxes that you might have paid in."
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}