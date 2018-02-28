ORLANDO, Fla. - Eyewitness News with the help of the New York Times has compiled 9 things to know about Noor Salman.
Salman is charged with aiding and abetting a terrorist, and obstructing justice.
Prosecutors said she knew Omar Mateen planned to carry out the 2016 attack on Pulse and will try to prove she helped him and lied to the FBI.
1. Noor Salman is of Palestinian origin
2. She was born in May of 1986
3. She is Omar Mateen’s second wife
4. Salman has one son; his father is Pulse shooter Omar Mateen
5. In November 2016, Salman told the New York Times her husband beat her
6. Salman grew up in California
7. Salman was living in Fort Pierce with her husband at the time of the attack
8. She has three sisters
9. Salman to the New York Times she met Mateen on a dating site called Arab Lounge
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}