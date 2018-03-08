0 Lake Nona High School student to appear on 'American Idol'

ORLANDO, Fla. - You may not know her yet, but Alyssa Raghu could be the next household name.

The 16-year-old Lake Nona High School student is set to appear on the premiere episode of 'American Idol,' Sunday, March 11th at 8pm on WFTV - Channel 9.

Read: 'American Idol' says it wants to get back to making stars

Alyssa's 'American Idol' journey started right here in Orlando when she stood in line for over 12 hours to sing for a group of producers at Disney Springs. The in-person audition at Disney Springs was the show's first stop on the show's 'Idol Bus Tour.' Over the summer, the 'Idol' producers traveled coast to coast, stopping at 20 different locations, in search of their next superstar.

Read: Thousands flock to Disney Springs in hopes of going to Hollywood

After getting past the bus tour, Alyssa Raghu flew to Los Angeles for a nerve-wracking audition in front of the 'American Idol' judges. She was the second to last contestant to sing that day.

"I told myself that I had to do my best no matter what...to be myself and not to change, and to give myself to the judges," Raghu said.

She sang 'Almost is Never Enough' by pop singer Ariana Grande.

This season's judging panel will feature Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie. While Alyssa Raghu can't give too much away about her audition, she did reveal some of the judges' comments.

"They told me that I have the notes. They said be sure to trust yourself, Alyssa, because you can do this." Raghu said.

Alyssa doesn't remember much from the first season of 'American Idol.' The singer was just a baby when the show first debuted in 2002.

Since the premiere, 'American Idol' has churned out dozens of talented stars that are now household names. Some of the most notable 'Idol' contestants are country hit maker Carrie Underwood, R&B vocalist Jennifer Hudson, and Billboard chart-topper Kelly Clarkson.

While this is just the very beginning for Alyssa Raghu, she is already one step closer to living out her life-long dream.

"My dream is being heard. My voice being heard by millions of people everywhere."

See Alyssa Raghu audition for the judges during 'American Idol's' premiere episode, Sunday March 11th at 8:00 pm on WFTV - Channel 9.

WATCH: Alyssa Raghu answers fan questions with Jorge Estevez on Facebook Live

© 2018 Cox Media Group.