0 9 Investigates: Dentist who performed surgery on teen who died after procedure relinquishes license

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A local dentist who performed routine oral surgery on a teen who later died after that procedure has given up his license with the Florida Department of Health.

The attorney for the family of 17-year-old Chris Power also told Eyewitness News the Power family has settled the civil lawsuit with Steven Baxter and Kissimmee Family Dentistry, though the terms of that resolution are confidential.

Medical records said Baxter placed Power under sedation to have his wisdom teeth removed in 2016.

It was supposed to be a routine procedure, but Power never woke up.

An autopsy revealed Power stopped breathing causing irreversible brain damage. He was in a coma for two days before he died.

A report with the Florida Department of Health said Baxter failed to keep proper records of the sedation process.

Baxter is also accused of “failing to render CPR to [Power] until emergency services arrived at the scene.”

Baxter has voluntarily relinquished his license with the Florida Board of Dentistry.

Mark Glassman, an attorney for the Power family, said the teen’s mother is now focusing on working with lawmakers to pass legislation changing the sedation process.

Florida law only requires dentists using pediatric conscious sedation to perform the work with an assistant or dental hygienist certified in different life-saving procedures.

The Florida Association of Nurse Anesthetists said the state should require a nurse anesthetist or an anesthesiologist.

Eyewitness News reached out to the attorneys for Baxter and Kissimmee Family Dentistry Monday but has not heard back yet.

A related lawsuit Powers’ family filed against Kissimmee dentist Michael Turner was recently dismissed.

The lawsuit alleged Turner was partially responsible for the teen’s death because of his involvement in the dental practice but a judge ruled there is undisputed evidence Dr. Turner had no dentist-patient relationship with Power and had no knowledge of his medical records.

