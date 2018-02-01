9 Investigates: Fire rescue vehicles recalled and still on the road

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orange County rescue vehicle caught on fire as firefighters were transporting a child to the hospital. An investigation revealed the engine’s water pump had failed.
Read: More than 440,000 Dodge Ram trucks recalled due to fire hazard
Related Headlines
The truck’s cab was part of a nationwide recall because the water pumps could catch on fire. Firefighters contacted us when they said they were concerned for their safety because other rescue trucks that were also under recall were still on the road.
Channel 9’s Shannon Butler investigates these incidents and uncovers what happens now.
Watch this story Thursday on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 5:30p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}