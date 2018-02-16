9 Investigates: The future of marijuana in Florida

On average, it takes states thirteen years to move from medical marijuana to recreational marijuana.
Read: 9 Investigates: Central Florida residents complain about medical marijuana card delays
Florida, is only two years removed from approving medical marijuana but as investigative reporter Christopher Heath discovered, advocates are pushing for the state to take the next step sooner rather than later.
Watch this story Friday on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 5:30p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}