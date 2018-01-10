9 Investigates: UCF will not hold hearing against accused rapist

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The University of Central Florida has decided not to hold a former hearing for a former student accused of sexually assaulting a classmate.
Channel 9 investigative reporter Karla Ray first broke the story of the claims in November and when the university found out about her story it moved the male’s graduation ceremony to a different time to avoid any contact with the alleged victim.
The victim told 9 Investigates Tuesday that the school's Title IX office would not bring the alleged assault to a formal hearing.
A criminal investigation conducted by the Orange County Sheriff's Office determined there was likely a sexual battery that occurred against the victim in 2014.
A spokesperson for the Orange/Osceola County State Attorney’s Office said they determined that the case was not suitable for prosecution, in part, because the victim was determined to be an “uncooperative witness.”
The university provided the victim this week with the full copy of the investigative report which stated there was not enough evidence to move forward with punishing the male student she accused. The university said the evidence collected for the criminal investigation wasn't enough proof.
