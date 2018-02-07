Verona Café manager tells breast-feeding mom to cover up

APOPKA, Fla. - An Apopka restaurant is facing backlash Wednesday after one of its managers told a mother who was breast-feeding her baby to cover up.
Vote now: Should a mother be required to cover herself while breastfeeding in public areas?
Related Headlines
Manager Bridget Tarassenko told Channel 9 investigative reporter Karla Ray she didn’t know that a state law allows women to breast-feed almost anywhere.
>>> Read the Florida statute here <<<
Amber, the mother, told Eyewitness News that she ordered enough food for her toddler and middle school-age child, but her 8-month-old baby needed to eat too.
>>> Read other 9 Investigates stories <<<
“I didn’t know how to react to it. I wanted to protect her privacy because I had other customers in there as well. I asked her to cover up and the next day I was being harassed on social media,” Tarassenko said.
The mother sat down and spoke with Karla Ray. Hear her interview and what the manager said she’s now doing differently, on Eyewitness News at 6 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}