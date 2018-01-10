  • Action 9: Air boat hustle

    By: Todd Ulrich

    Updated:

    Several customers claim they've been burned by a local boat builder after paying $30,000 to $60,000 thousand dollars for air boats it never delivered.

     

    They say authorities couldn't do anything, so they called Action 9 consumer investigator Todd Ulrich.  He tracked down the company’s owners for answers and now there is a criminal investigation.

     

    Tonight on Eyewitness News 9 beginning at 5:00 p.m.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories