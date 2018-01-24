0 Action 9 confronts contractor accused of not doing work after big deposits

ORLANDO, Fla. - Homeowners recovering from Hurricane Irma claim a contractor collected big deposits to replace their fences and disappeared -- so the homeowners turned to Action 9 for help.

Mike Dorazio said his fence is barely standing after the hurricane ripped it apart. Dorazio and his mom said they paid an $1,800 deposit two months ago to replace the fence. That's the last time they saw Ken Huffstutler and his company, Hurricane Fencing.

“Nothing, he's a ghost,” Dorazio said.

Since the new fence was never installed, he said he wants the money back.

“It's not his. He did nothing for it,” Dorazio said.

Gary Schwack said he hired Hurricane Fencing, as well and regrets the decision.

“The post here was not secured," Schwack said.

Schwack said the new fence installation was so bad that it had to be ripped out. Then, Schwack claims, the company would not replace it when he called Huffstutler.

“He says, ‘I can put a construction lien on your home,' and I said, 'Whoa, I just want the fence I paid for,'” said Schwack.

Action 9 found Huffstutler has a history of leaving people feeling burned in Florida and North Dakota. Two consumers sued Huffstutler for restitution in Orange County. In North Dakota, he pleaded guilty to grand theft and theft by deception involving several victims. Huffstutler is currently serving probation.

Consumer investigator Todd Ulrich used a local test home to see if Hurricane Fencing and Huffstutler were still collecting deposits.

“I've got customers who need to get their money back,” Ulrich said to Huffstutler.

State records show that Huffstutler has been linked to two other fencing companies since 2004.

“They're trying to rebuild their properties and claim you disappeared with their cash,” Ulrich said to Huffstutler as the contractor got into his vehicle and drove away.

Schweck paid Hurricane Fencing with a credit card and just won a credit card dispute to get his money back.

Dorazio is hoping to recover, too, and let others know what could happen.

“I don't want this guy to get away with this anymore," Dorazio said.

A manager with Hurricane Fencing said Dorazio was sent a refund check. She said they no longer take deposits and the company's done nothing wrong.

For any contractor deposit use a credit card whenever possible.

