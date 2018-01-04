Action 9: Homeowner says roofer flooded his home

0

An Altamonte Springs family said a roofer flooded its home, and repairs could now cost more than $80,000.

When the roofers didn’t respond, the homeowners called Action 9's Todd Ulrich for help.

Jim Salus said he hired workers from Century Roof Specialists to fix a minor roof leak, but he said the contractor made the issue worse.

“They were up there for a few minutes and (I) heard a very loud bang as if someone had fallen or jumped,” Salus told Action 9.

Salus said an employee had broken the pressured sprinkler line, causing the ceiling to collapse and water to spread everywhere.

Salus said the roofer sent a restoration company to limit the damages, but he said no one has come back to give him information.

The roofing contractor is state-licensed and insured, Action 9 found out.

Repairs could hit $80,000, but Salus said Century Roof Specialists won't say if it is filing with its liability insurance.

A person at the contractor’s office in Sanford said Century Roof Specialists reported everything to the liability insurance, but that the insurance company denied the claim and said the leaking sprinkler pipe was a pre-existing condition.

“There was no issue with the piping. That passed an inspection. It did,” Salus said.

Salus said his home inspection proves there was nothing wrong with the plumbing. His homeowners policy can cover damages, but that could drive up his premium.

