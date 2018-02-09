0 Action 9 investigates credit repair company

ORLANDO, Fla. - Action 9 has a warning about some offers to fix bad credit scores so you can get a loan.

A local veteran paid credit repair service $450 after it guaranteed to delete his bad credit.



Dennis Gaskins is trying to buy a house but poor credit scores make a VA mortgage impossible. “We're just trying to get a small home that we can call our own,” said Gaskins.

A billboard caught his eye. The credit repair company claimed to delete bad credit in 45 days, guaranteed.



Gaskins called the number on the sign then met Filip Garrison, who owns Orlando Florida Credit Repair.

Garrison promises results in a YouTube video, “I'm going to get you the highest credit score possible.”

Gaskins met Garrison at his home and office near Windermere. He paid $450 cash, which covered services for his wife, too. In return, the company would contact their credit bureaus.

“He was going to send out the letters and dispute everything that was negative on my credit report,” said Gaskins. He said he was told to add two credit cards and make regular payments. But Gaskins claimed his scores barely improved.

“Did that change your credit scores as promised?” asked consumer investigator Todd Ulrich.

“No sir. He was supposed to guarantee to get our credit score above 620 in 45 days,” replied Gaskins. He said the company refused any refund.



Orlando Florida Credit Repair is rated F at the Better Business Bureau. Customers who complained say the company didn't give them a contract and it wanted to be paid upfront-- both red flags for credit repair.

Ulrich tried to get answers at the home office but Garrison decided against any interviews.



By text, he said Gaskin’s scores had improved, his guarantee means he keeps trying to lower their scores and he has hundreds of satisfied customers.

In a YouTube video, he denies doing anything wrong. “Well I’m definitely not a scam. I've been doing credit repair for six years and I’m No.1 on Google,” he said.

“I feel my money should be refunded to me,” said Gaskins.

Garrison had three real estate agents contact Ulrich who said their buyers used his services and their scores were lowered.



That was not the case for customers who contacted the BBB.



The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau says if there's no contract, an advance fee and it's offering to delete legitimate debt, it's risky and may not be a good option for people with low credit scores.

Additional response from Garrison:

>>People that have bad credit sometimes don’t follow instructions. The clients that follow good credit habits always succeed. How am I supposed to be responsible for clients’ actions after they leave?

That’s the express purpose for the hour-long consultation and instructions. I’m at 40 percent referrals. It’s in my best interests that the client succeeds. I also have several real estate agents who sold clients homes because of my service. $299 to step foot into my office. I don’t offer money back. I get paid for work. No contract needed to perform a job agreed upon. Like my mechanic.<<



