0 Action 9: Orlando attorney files class-action suit against telecommunications giant

ORLANDO, Fla. - Three months after Action 9 first exposed overbilling complaints against CenturyLink, the telecommunications giant now faces a class-action lawsuit. A top Orlando attorney filed the federal lawsuit.

Fred Busching claims his internet and landline were supposed to cost $80, but his CenturyLink bills packed a mean surprise. “We had one bill for $280, and I went through the roof,” he said.

Jared Collin says his CenturyLink internet connection shut down for weeks, but he never got promised refunds. “A nightmare is the best way to put it,” said Collin.

A dozen more customers contacted Action 9 since the October investigation and claimed the company routinely overbilled them.

Florida's attorney general is investigating, and now, there's a class-action lawsuit in Florida.

“Are you claiming the overbilling was deliberate and systematic?” asked Todd Ulrich.

“Absolutely, there's no question,” said Attorney Mark O’Mara. “Promising things they don't deliver, charging too much for what they can deliver.”

O'Mara, who successfully defended George Zimmerman in the Trayvon Martin case, is taking on CenturyLink. The federal lawsuit he filed in Orlando has been rolled into a giant class-action lawsuit with two dozen other attorneys nationwide. The lawsuit claims employee whistleblowers say they were encouraged to run up customer bills.

“The former employees would walk in and go, ‘Here’s why they have that complaint, because this is what we were doing to them,’” said O’Mara.

The lawsuit seeks overbilling refunds and some future rate discounts.

CenturyLink officials responded, telling Action 9 the company is operating with honesty and integrity, the allegations are unfounded and the company will vigorously defend itself.

Jared Collin and Fred Busching are still waiting for their refunds.

“I have yet to see anything taken off my bill,” said Collin.

29 customers contacted Action 9 with overbilling complaints since 2016, and CenturyLink resolved

most issues.

The company settled a lawsuit with Minnesota's attorney general, agreeing to disclose the full price, and stick to it.

CenturyLink's response:

"The allegations in the lawsuits are completely inconsistent with our company culture. Our position is clear—we aim to operate our business with honesty and integrity.

However speculative or unfounded we think these claims may be, we are treating them very seriously and will vigorously defend ourselves."

