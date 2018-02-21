  • Evangelist Billy Graham dies at 99

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Famed evangelist the Rev. Billy Graham, who counseled several presidents and preached to millions of people worldwide, died Wednesday, according to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. He was 99.

