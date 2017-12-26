1 killed in West Cocoa fire, deputies say

COCOA, Fla. - One person was killed Tuesday in a fire at a home in West Cocoa, deputies said.
The fire broke out at a mobile home in a rural area on the 7200 block of State Road 520.
The victim was so badly burned, officials must wait on autopsy results to identify the body.
Residents in the area reported hearing an explosion.
Deputies said it may have been due to a gas or propane tank.
They said the fire does not appear to be suspicious.
The state fire marshal is investigating what caused the fire.
No other information was released.
