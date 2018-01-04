0

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Next week marks the first anniversary of the death of Orange County Deputy Norman Lewis, who died during the search for Orlando Police Lt. Deborah Clayton's accused killer.

Lewis’ mother, Norma Lewis, said as long as there's breath in her body, she'll make sure his legacy lives on.

Read: Thousands gather to pay final respects to fallen Orange County deputy

“Words can't even explain how much I miss him,” she said. "I miss the hugs. I miss the 'I love yous,' the calls saying 'Mommy, did you eat?' I just miss him,” she said.

Jan. 9 will mark one year since Norman Lewis was killed in a traffic crash during the search for Markeith Loyd.

Read: 'Heartbroken about this great man,' former supervisor says about death of Orange County deputy

The man known as a “gentle giant” was Norma Lewis' last surviving child.

Video: 'I miss him every day,' says mother of fallen deputy

Four months after her son's death, her husband of nearly 40 years also died.

Read: Stretch of road dedicated to fallen Orange County Deputy Norm Lewis

"It's been a rough year, but God is still in control," she said.

Listen: 10-7: Dispatcher reads ‘last call' for fallen Orange County deputy

At the intersection where Norman Lewis was killed is a painted sign that says “Love,” which is something Norma Lewis wants people to use to remember her son.

“He would open his arms out and just wrap it around you and give you such a hug that you wouldn’t forget,” she said.

Norma Lewis © 2018 Cox Media Group. Orange County Sheriff’s Deputy First Class Norman Lewis was killed Monday when his motorcycle crashed while involved in a manhunt for a suspect accused of killing a fellow officer. (Sun Coast Media Group via Associated Press) Sun Coast Media Group via AP

During his 11 years with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, he used love and kindness to patrol the streets.

Dozens of people have told stories of how he helped anyone in need.

One particular story struck a chord with Norma Lewis.

“She told us how Norman helped her live, how he would make sure that her kids ate,” she said.

So in her son’s memory, she wants others to pay it forward.

"You don't know how lonely it is to be alone, but just a telephone call can make a difference. It can cheer up somebody's day. Giving somebody a hug means a whole lot for a person who hasn't had a hug,” she said.

And with her son’s memory close to her heart, she plans to lead by example.

“I’m sending kisses and big hugs,” she said.

Deputy Lewis would have turned 36 on Jan. 2.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.