LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Twelve Lake County Emergency Medical Services workers were exposed Wednesday to an unknown white, powdery substance, Mount Dora police said.
Investigators later determined that the powder was not toxic.
Police said the powder was found at the Lake County EMS facility on Old 441, at the Golden Triangle Plaza.
This was determined to be a non-toxic substance. It will go to an FBI lab to be tested pic.twitter.com/xEAGlXfMSF— Mount Dora Police (@MountDoraPolice) March 7, 2018
A postal inspector and FBI agents responded to the scene, along with Mount Dora firefighters and a hazmat team.
Police said an envelope arrived at the facility via U.S. Postal Service.
They said a powder was discovered inside and 12 employees were exposed.
The employees have not shown any symptoms and were not transported.
The powder is going to be tested at an FBI lab.
There was also powder found in Leesburg, but officials have not released additional information.
