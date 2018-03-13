  • 1.5 kilos of heroin, fentanyl off Volusia County streets

    By: Elyna Niles-Carnes , Angela Jacobs

    Updated:

    VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A ringleader, along with more than 20 others, has been arrested in a heroin ring bust in Volusia County, deputies said Tuesday.

    Deputies, who executed several search warrants during "Operation Heavyweight" Tuesday, said the accused supplier lives in Orlando and several other suspects live in Deltona, investigators said.

    Ringleader Henry Guilfu "Gordo" Bermudez, 43, was arrested at his home on Champlain Drive in Deltona, according to a news release.

    Supplier, Salvador Cancel Castillo, 41, was arrested at his home on Candlewyck Drive in Orlando, according to a news release.

    Deputies said during a news conference that 1.5 kilos of heroin and fentanyl were seized.

    "These peddlers of death are responsible for the overwhelming amount of heroin sold in Deltona," Sheriff Mike Chitwood said during the news conference. "Today wasn't a good day to be a heroin dealer in Volusia County."

    The year-long investigation included interviews with confidential sources, drug purchases, trash analysis and surveillance on the homes of Castillo and suspects Josuel Garcia and Mariano Perez, deputes said.

    Arrested Tuesday: 

    Henry Bermudez (Ringleader)
    12/16/1974
    402 Champlain Drive, Deltona
     
    Salvador Castillo (Supplier)
    4/11/1976
    1536 Candlewyck Drive, Orlando
     
    Luis Santiago Jr.
    10/14/1972
    402 Champlain Drive, Deltona
     
    Jose Medina Nieves
    10/11/1981
    402 Champlain Drive, Deltona
     
    Josuel Garcia
    3/11/1980
    57 Lake Drive, Debary
     
    Mariano Perez
    02/07/1947
    3222 Roland Drive, Deltona
     
    Jose Gomez
    07/18/1978
    2457 S. Huron Drive, Deltona
     
    Raymond Morales
    05/18/1958
    537 Leland Drive, Deltona
     
    Richard Ortiz
    05/26/1981
    100 Seabreeze Blvd. #503, Daytona Beach
     
    Luis Casellas
    06/27/1959
    1533 Keeling Drive, Deltona
     
    Katie “Scarlett” Allison
    04/21/1988
    602 Sullivan St., Deltona
     
    Taylor Schell
    12/11/1988
    1743 Oak St., Deland
     
    Fernando Izquierdo
    10/17/1960
    1470 Quintara Ave., Deltona
     
    Christopher Munoz
    01/04/1993
    649 Alexander Drive, Deltona
     
    Carlos Vazquez Romero
    02/20/1980
    2913 Delby Drive, Deltona
     
    Ryan Gazda
    04/19/1988
    3250 Elkcam Blvd., Deltona
     
    Charie Matos
    11/04/1987
    165 Highland Dr, Deltona
      
    Already in custody:
     
    Jessica Blackwell
    05/27/1968
    3220 Cadehill Drive, Deltona
     
    Unrelated warrant arrest at 402 Champlain:
     
    Tamera Pena Lopez
     
    Outstanding suspects as of Tuesday afternoon:
     
    Ryan Robles
    08/04/1996
    2714 E Waco Drive, Deltona
     
    Jessica Jerald
    12/17/1968
    Transient, DeLand
     
    David Slabodnik
    12/08/1963
    140 Orchid Woods Court #1A, Deltona
     
    Christine Smith
    09/18/1971
    1001 Rosetta Drive, Deltona
     
    Angel Garcia
    11/03/1970
    1328 Star Court, Deltona

