0 1.5 kilos of heroin, fentanyl off Volusia County streets

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A ringleader, along with more than 20 others, has been arrested in a heroin ring bust in Volusia County, deputies said Tuesday.

Deputies, who executed several search warrants during "Operation Heavyweight" Tuesday, said the accused supplier lives in Orlando and several other suspects live in Deltona, investigators said.

Ringleader Henry Guilfu "Gordo" Bermudez, 43, was arrested at his home on Champlain Drive in Deltona, according to a news release.

Supplier, Salvador Cancel Castillo, 41, was arrested at his home on Candlewyck Drive in Orlando, according to a news release.

Deputies said during a news conference that 1.5 kilos of heroin and fentanyl were seized.

"These peddlers of death are responsible for the overwhelming amount of heroin sold in Deltona," Sheriff Mike Chitwood said during the news conference. "Today wasn't a good day to be a heroin dealer in Volusia County."

The year-long investigation included interviews with confidential sources, drug purchases, trash analysis and surveillance on the homes of Castillo and suspects Josuel Garcia and Mariano Perez, deputes said.

Arrested Tuesday:

Henry Bermudez (Ringleader)

12/16/1974

402 Champlain Drive, Deltona



Salvador Castillo (Supplier)

4/11/1976

1536 Candlewyck Drive, Orlando



Luis Santiago Jr.

10/14/1972

402 Champlain Drive, Deltona



Jose Medina Nieves

10/11/1981

402 Champlain Drive, Deltona



Josuel Garcia

3/11/1980

57 Lake Drive, Debary



Mariano Perez

02/07/1947

3222 Roland Drive, Deltona



Jose Gomez

07/18/1978

2457 S. Huron Drive, Deltona



Raymond Morales

05/18/1958

537 Leland Drive, Deltona



Richard Ortiz

05/26/1981

100 Seabreeze Blvd. #503, Daytona Beach



Luis Casellas

06/27/1959

1533 Keeling Drive, Deltona



Katie “Scarlett” Allison

04/21/1988

602 Sullivan St., Deltona



Taylor Schell

12/11/1988

1743 Oak St., Deland



Fernando Izquierdo

10/17/1960

1470 Quintara Ave., Deltona



Christopher Munoz

01/04/1993

649 Alexander Drive, Deltona



Carlos Vazquez Romero

02/20/1980

2913 Delby Drive, Deltona



Ryan Gazda

04/19/1988

3250 Elkcam Blvd., Deltona



Charie Matos

11/04/1987

165 Highland Dr, Deltona



Already in custody:



Jessica Blackwell

05/27/1968

3220 Cadehill Drive, Deltona



Unrelated warrant arrest at 402 Champlain:



Tamera Pena Lopez



Outstanding suspects as of Tuesday afternoon:



Ryan Robles

08/04/1996

2714 E Waco Drive, Deltona



Jessica Jerald

12/17/1968

Transient, DeLand



David Slabodnik

12/08/1963

140 Orchid Woods Court #1A, Deltona



Christine Smith

09/18/1971

1001 Rosetta Drive, Deltona



Angel Garcia

11/03/1970

1328 Star Court, Deltona

