1.5 kilos of heroin, fentanyl off Volusia County streets

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A ringleader, along with more than 20 others, has been arrested in a heroin ring bust in Volusia County, deputies said Tuesday.
Deputies, who executed several search warrants during "Operation Heavyweight" Tuesday, said the accused supplier lives in Orlando and several other suspects live in Deltona, investigators said.
Related Headlines
Ringleader Henry Guilfu "Gordo" Bermudez, 43, was arrested at his home on Champlain Drive in Deltona, according to a news release.
Supplier, Salvador Cancel Castillo, 41, was arrested at his home on Candlewyck Drive in Orlando, according to a news release.
Photos: Heroin, money, paraphernalia confiscated in Volusia County
Deputies said during a news conference that 1.5 kilos of heroin and fentanyl were seized.
"These peddlers of death are responsible for the overwhelming amount of heroin sold in Deltona," Sheriff Mike Chitwood said during the news conference. "Today wasn't a good day to be a heroin dealer in Volusia County."
The year-long investigation included interviews with confidential sources, drug purchases, trash analysis and surveillance on the homes of Castillo and suspects Josuel Garcia and Mariano Perez, deputes said.
Arrested Tuesday:
Henry Bermudez (Ringleader)
12/16/1974
402 Champlain Drive, Deltona
Salvador Castillo (Supplier)
4/11/1976
1536 Candlewyck Drive, Orlando
Luis Santiago Jr.
10/14/1972
402 Champlain Drive, Deltona
Jose Medina Nieves
10/11/1981
402 Champlain Drive, Deltona
Josuel Garcia
3/11/1980
57 Lake Drive, Debary
Mariano Perez
02/07/1947
3222 Roland Drive, Deltona
Jose Gomez
07/18/1978
2457 S. Huron Drive, Deltona
Raymond Morales
05/18/1958
537 Leland Drive, Deltona
Richard Ortiz
05/26/1981
100 Seabreeze Blvd. #503, Daytona Beach
Luis Casellas
06/27/1959
1533 Keeling Drive, Deltona
Katie “Scarlett” Allison
04/21/1988
602 Sullivan St., Deltona
Taylor Schell
12/11/1988
1743 Oak St., Deland
Fernando Izquierdo
10/17/1960
1470 Quintara Ave., Deltona
Christopher Munoz
01/04/1993
649 Alexander Drive, Deltona
Carlos Vazquez Romero
02/20/1980
2913 Delby Drive, Deltona
Ryan Gazda
04/19/1988
3250 Elkcam Blvd., Deltona
Charie Matos
11/04/1987
165 Highland Dr, Deltona
Already in custody:
Jessica Blackwell
05/27/1968
3220 Cadehill Drive, Deltona
Unrelated warrant arrest at 402 Champlain:
Tamera Pena Lopez
Outstanding suspects as of Tuesday afternoon:
Ryan Robles
08/04/1996
2714 E Waco Drive, Deltona
Jessica Jerald
12/17/1968
Transient, DeLand
David Slabodnik
12/08/1963
140 Orchid Woods Court #1A, Deltona
Christine Smith
09/18/1971
1001 Rosetta Drive, Deltona
Angel Garcia
11/03/1970
1328 Star Court, Deltona
Follow Channel 9’s Angela Jacobs on Twitter and wftv.com for updates.
On @WFTV @VolusiaSheriff @SheriffChitwood Operation Heavyweight uncovers, moves in on 20-plus suspects involved in"significant' heroin distribution ring. Busts unfolded earlier this morning. #WFTV— Angela Jacobs WFTV (@AngelaJacobsTV) March 13, 2018
On @WFTV @VolusiaSheriff says “Operation Heavyweight” was operating in mostly in Deltona with supplier in Orlando #WFTV— Angela Jacobs WFTV (@AngelaJacobsTV) March 13, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}