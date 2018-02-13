17 rounds fired into DeLand home, injuring sleeping boy

DELAND, Fla. - A 16-year-old boy was hospitalized Tuesday after a drive-by shooting in DeLand, police said.
Malik Hinson was inside his home on Wright Court when someone fired 17 rounds shortly after 3:15 a.m., hitting the teen in the legs, officers said.
Several bullet holes were found throughout the home, including in the bedrooms and bathrooms.
Hinson’s parents were also inside the home, but they were not harmed.
Hinson remains in stable condition at Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach.
Police said they neither have leads nor a motive for the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call the DeLand Police Department at 386-626-7400, or anonymous tips can be made on the DeLand PD website.
