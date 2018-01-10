0

CASSELBERRY, Fla. - Two men have been arrested and face charges in connection with a road rage shooting, Casselberry police said.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at U.S. Highway 17-92 and State Road 436 in Altamonte Springs, police say.

The victim told police he was waiting at the red light in the left turn lane, but part of his vehicle was blocking the ride lane. The victim said the suspect, Karl Simmons, tried to get around the vehicle and Simmons began arguing with the victim, police said. Cassius Leon Stevens was also in the vehicle, police said.



Both drove off and ended up side-by-side at U.S. Highway 17-92 and State Road 436, where the argument continued, police said.

The victim told police that he held up his phone to signal to Simmons that he was about to record the argument and the victim said he heard a gunshot, investigators said.



A bullet hole was found on the driver’s side door next to the door handle, police said.

The suspect’s vehicle was stopped at 113 Oak Avenue and three people were questioned including Jonathan Joseph Nicholas Holmes, police said. It's unclear when Holmes got into the vehicle, but police said it was after the road rage incident. All denied being involved in the road rage incident and said they were returning from a food store, police said.



Police found a gun, belonging to Stevens, holstered in between the passenger front seat and center console, investigators said.

Police determined Simmons and Stevens were in the car at the time of the road rage incident and face charges of shooting into an occupied dwelling and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, investigator said.



Holmes, who is a convicted felon, faces charges of possession of a firearm.

No injuries were reported.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.