2 firefighters injured battling Orlando apartment fire

ORLANDO, Fla. - Firefighters were battling an apartment fire in Orlando early Wednesday.
The Orlando Fire Department was called to the Twelve Oaks apartment complex on Oakbend Street near Kirkman and Conroy roads shortly before 4 a.m.
Two firefighters were hurt while putting out the blaze. They were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with minor injuries, including possible smoke inhalation.
All the residents escaped without injury.
Several units were damaged.
Crews were still at the scene by 5 a.m.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
No other details were released.
