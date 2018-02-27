25-year-old shot through front door, killed, deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. - A 25-year-old was shot and killed Tuesday at his Deltona home, Volusia County deputies said.
Deputies were called to the home at 2525 Howland Blvd. around 10 a.m.
The girlfriend of the victim told deputies she last spoke to Patick Kane Delacerda around 7:15 a.m., investigators said.
Delacerda's father received a call around 7:30 a.m. that someone was trying to deliver a package to the home and the delivery person needed the security gate open, deputies said.
A few moments later, the person called again saying the gate had not been opened. A short time later, the girlfriend was asked to check on her boyfriend and found Delacerda dead at the home.
Deputies said they’re talking to a person of interest, but the shooting appears to be domestic.
No arrests have been made.
No other details have been released.
Channel 9’s Lauren Seabrook is at the scene. Follow her on Twitter and Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. for updates.
