380 lbs of marijuana found in Seminole County home, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - When Seminole County deputies responded to a report of a stolen vehicle Wednesday night, they ended up finding a lot more than a missing car, officials said.

Investigators were able to quickly locate the stolen car in the 6900 block of Jackman Boulevard.

Inside, they found a man and 50 pounds of marijuana in the trunk, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said.

When deputies searched the home where the car was found, they reported discovering 380 pounds of marijuana.

“Street range is up to $35,000 to $5,000 a pound, which would be $1.2 to $1.8 million total,” Sgt. Will Christensen said.

Inside the home, deputies also found $43,000 and a stolen handgun, investigators said.

Linda Mease lives next door to the home where the drugs were found and said it was a shock that such a large operation could be going on in her neighborhood.

“This is a middle-class neighborhood,” Mease said. “We have a school just down here at the end of the street and my concern is that’s not where I want somebody to find a bunch of marijuana.”

Two of the four men arrested in connection with the drug bust live in the home, Mease said.

Looking back, Mease couldn’t think of any red flags that might have indicated a drug operation was going on next door.

“There weren’t a lot of cars coming and going,” she said. “It just seemed normal.”

