9 Investigates found out the calls for a formal recall on Ford Explorers are getting louder.

The Center for Auto Safety is asking Ford to issue the notice for repairs on every Explorer sold between 2011 and 2017.

No one has died from breathing carbon monoxide inside an Explorer, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, but there are people who said they've become sick while driving those SUVs.

The Center for Auto Safety advocacy group was in Washington, D.C., Tuesday to fight for a recall, saying it is fed up with what it believes are half-measures directed at alleged safety problems inside Ford Explorers.

"It's one or the other. This is not (an issue where) the side-view mirror has a dent in it. This could be potentially deadly,” said Jason Levine, a member of the group.

Ford began softening its stance last fall when it expanded a limited repair offer to all 1.3 million explorers sold since 2011.

But a series of steps designed to better seal the cabin and stop carbon monoxide from entering the ventilation system still doesn't amount to a recall.

The Center for Auto Safety wants notices sent to every driver, but it also claims people who are getting repairs aren't always getting rid of the carbon monoxide in their cars.

"It's definitely a concern for safety and health," said Jay Zembower of Zembower’s Auto Center.

Zembower has fixed the issue in some Ford Explorers.

A Central Florida family sounded the alarm years ago.

"Obviously, they have a significant problem. And I don't know that they know how to fix it. I know they didn't fix mine,” said Mike Dalton in October.

Dalton and his wife have long asked for Ford to issue a formal recall and take responsibility.

Ford continues to say there's no evidence that carbon monoxide levels are higher inside their Explorers than what people experience every day, although they do admit there might be problems with the police version of the vehicle.

In a statement, the company said, "Safety is our top priority. A dedicated Ford team is working with police customers, police equipment installers, police advisory board members and NHTSA to investigate reported issues and solve them."

The investigation with federal regulators has been open for nearly two years.

The last update on it clocked nearly 3,000 complaints and 39 injuries.

