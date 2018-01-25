ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - 9 Investigates has obtained the city of Orlando’s proposal to bring Amazon’s second headquarters to Central Florida.
It’s been a week since it was announced Orlando was knocked out of the running for the new headquarters.
Channel 9’s Lauren Seabrook found out the city offered $400 million in incentives, free land, a magnet high school and naming rights to a park under interstate 4 to Amazon.
City leaders mapped out 14 possible buildings for Amazon to take over on the east and west sides of Interstate 4. Read part of the proposal here.
Other incentives included 17 free acres owned by the city, 24 additional discounted acres, $133 million in property tax exemptions, $75 million in job tax credits and about $200 million in property tax credits. The city was also offering up to $10 million in transportation impact fee credits, plus the Orlando Utility Commission offered to waive $500,000 in impact fees.
Downtown Orlando was just one of the areas pitched to house the headquarters. Lake Nona, Tupperware and Neo-City in Osceola County were also offered up as locations.
Amazon has not yet announced where it will build its headquarters.
