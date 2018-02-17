0 Three men arrested in connection to stabbing outside Lizzy's restaurant

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Three men were arrested in connection with a stabbing Monday outside Lizzy’s restaurant on East University Boulevard in Melbourne, which police said sparked a shootout there the next night.

Melbourne police and the Brevard County Sheriff's Office GAMEOVER task force arrested Kinte Brooks, 19, Tyriq Coger, 18, and Zaquel Perry, 17, and charged each with attempted murder Friday afternoon, police said.

Authorities identified the trio during a traffic stop along the 900 block of South Babcock Street around 2:15 p.m., according to a news release.

Police said the stabbing Monday night, which sent someone to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, prompted a shootout at the restaurant Tuesday.

More than 50 rounds were fired into the restaurant, and a car was riddled with bullet holes, police said.

Photos: Shootout at Lizzy’s restaurant in Melbourne

One of the injuries was from shrapnel from the shooting, the other person had a heart condition, police said.

According to a Melbourne police news release, “One known victim, with minor injuries, was treated and released. At this time, only one other victim is known.” Further information about the injuries has not been released.

“Shots fired on University! Hurry up! Firing like it’s O.K. Corral,” a 911 caller said.

Listen: 911 calls in Lizzy's restaurant shootout in Melbourne

Investigators said that multiple people participated in the shooting.

“A big, big gun, and then a retaliation gun,” another caller said.

The names of those involved have not been released.

Police said the shooting was in retaliation to a stabbing that happened at the restaurant Monday night.

"We also believe there are people out there that have information that have not come forward. I urge you, if you have any information to come forward to the Melbourne Police Department," said Chief David Gillespie, with the Melbourne Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477). Calls to Crimeline are anonymous, and tips that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.

