All Walt Disney World parks back open after Magic Kingdom reaches capacity again

BAY LAKE, Fla. - The Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World stopped allowing guests in the park around mid-day New Year's Eve, having reached capacity.
The company put out a notice to guests around 11:30 a.m. through the My Disney Experience app saying the park was not accepting new visitors at this time.
Epcot, Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom were not affected by the closure.
The company announced that as of 5:30 p.m. that all parks would be accepting new guests for the New Year's Eve festivities.
This is the second time in a week that Disney has had to close Magic Kingdom because it reached capacity.
For information on park availability as the day goes on, guests can call 407-560-5000.
Update regarding Magic Kingdom Park. pic.twitter.com/BdrYNcmZh2— Walt Disney World Today (@WDWToday) December 31, 2017
