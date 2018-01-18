Amazon's 2nd headquarters: Orlando eliminated from list of contenders

ORLANDO, Fla. - Amazon on Thursday morning announced that it narrowed the list of cities in contention for its second headquarters from 238 to 20.
Orlando wasn't among the finalists, which includes New York City, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Austin, Atlanta and Miami. Click here to see a full list of remaining contenders.
Today we are announcing the communities that will proceed to the next step in the HQ2 process. Getting from 238 to 20 was very tough – all the proposals showed tremendous enthusiasm and creativity https://t.co/x1bFYbk4Ui pic.twitter.com/J2x0HHzBTR— Amazon News (@amazonnews) January 18, 2018
"Getting from 238 to 20 was very tough," the company said in a news released. "All the proposals showed tremendous enthusiasm and creativity."
The company said it expects to spend more than $5 billion in construction and to hire as many as 50,000 people.
