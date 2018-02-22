CAPE CORAL, Fla. - An 8-year-old Florida girl became the subject of an Amber Alert on Thursday, according to officials with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
Related Headlines
Juliet Odierna, 8, was last seen in the 3000 block of Oasis Boulevard in Cape Coral, FDLE officials said.
She was wearing a blue polo shirt, khaki skorts and black shoes.
FDLE officials said she may be with Jennifer Odierna, 34, and Theodore Moschovas, 37.
Moschovas was last seen wearing a light blue shirt with white stripes, tan shorts, brown sandals and a white hat.
They may be traveling in a black 2016 Hyundai Accent with the tag number CBN-123.
FDLE did not say if there was any type of relationship between Juliet and the two adults.
Anyone with information is asked to call Cape Coral police at 239-574-3223 or 911.
PLEASE SHARE!— FDLE (@fdlepio) February 22, 2018
FL AMBER Alert for Juliet Odierna, 8yo W/F, 4'3", 80lbs, strawberry blonde hair/ blue eyes. May be w/ Jennifer Odierna and Theodore Moschovas in 2016 black Hyundai Accent, temp. tag no. CBN9123. See flyer. Info? Call Cape Coral PD at 239-574-3223 or 911. #FLAMBER. pic.twitter.com/WMrf13IOoI
WATCH: What you need to know about Amber Alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}