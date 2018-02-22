  • Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old Florida girl

    CAPE CORAL, Fla. - An 8-year-old Florida girl became the subject of an Amber Alert on Thursday, according to officials with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

     

    Juliet Odierna, 8, was last seen in the 3000 block of Oasis Boulevard in Cape Coral, FDLE officials said.

     

    She was wearing a blue polo shirt, khaki skorts and black shoes.

     

    FDLE officials said she may be with Jennifer Odierna, 34, and Theodore Moschovas, 37.

     

    Moschovas was last seen wearing a light blue shirt with white stripes, tan shorts, brown sandals and a white hat.

     

    They may be traveling in a black 2016 Hyundai Accent with the tag number CBN-123.

     

    FDLE did not say if there was any type of relationship between Juliet and the two adults.

     

    Anyone with information is asked to call Cape Coral police at 239-574-3223 or 911.

